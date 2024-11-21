BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB opened at C$28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$29.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

