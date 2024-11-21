BMO Capital Markets Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$143.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$126.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE NA opened at C$137.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$119.78. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.92 and a twelve month high of C$137.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.