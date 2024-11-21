Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

