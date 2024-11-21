Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 913.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $762.47 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

