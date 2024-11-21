Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target at $20.91

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

BLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE BLCO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

