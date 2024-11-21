Brokerages Set The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) PT at $12.00

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BODI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

