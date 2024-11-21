Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,412.32 ($55.83) and traded as low as GBX 4,350 ($55.04). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($55.04), with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,389.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,412.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £120.06 million, a P/E ratio of -513.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camellia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and engineering business in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, North America, and South America. The company produces and manufactures instant tea, branded tea, and tea lounges; macadamia nuts, avocado, and other fruits, such as apples, pears, stone fruit, blueberries, plums, cherries, and grapes; and forestry, arable, rubber, and livestock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.