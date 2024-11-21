Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Several analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st.
GOOS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $902.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
