Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $95.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.