Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,467,000 after buying an additional 883,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,539,000 after buying an additional 401,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 272,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

