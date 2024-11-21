Caprock Group LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.4% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 232,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $241.77 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.95 and a fifty-two week high of $262.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 32.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,776,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,228 shares of company stock valued at $163,358,368 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

