Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

