Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This represents a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,710,175 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

