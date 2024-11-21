Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 358,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 954,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

