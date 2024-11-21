Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

