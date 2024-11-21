Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

