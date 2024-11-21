Caprock Group LLC Buys 396 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

