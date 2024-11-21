Caprock Group LLC Buys 682 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 90.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 278.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.