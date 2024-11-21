Caprock Group LLC Buys 862 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,473,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $563,070,000 after buying an additional 258,732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $519,066,000 after buying an additional 255,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,881,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $362,705,000 after buying an additional 104,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.