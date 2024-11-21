Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $549.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

