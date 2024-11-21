Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

