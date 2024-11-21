Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

