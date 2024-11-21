Caprock Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $434.29 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $350.36 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.67.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

