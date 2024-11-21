Caprock Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

