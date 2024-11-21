Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

KHC opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.