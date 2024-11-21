Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $139,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.1 %

HSBC opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

