Caprock Group LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

NXPI opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

