Caprock Group LLC Lowers Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $3,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 844.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 292,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.