Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,840 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Masco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Stock Up 1.1 %

MAS stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

