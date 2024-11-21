Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $411.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

