Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $380.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $389.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

