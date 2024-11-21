Caprock Group LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

HMC stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.