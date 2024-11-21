Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $10,600,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,566,000 after buying an additional 1,549,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

