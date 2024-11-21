Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MetLife by 347.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

