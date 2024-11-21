Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

