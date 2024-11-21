CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of CF Industries worth $46,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CF Industries by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,384,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

