Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.25 and its 200-day moving average is $323.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

