China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $16.95. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,362 shares changing hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

