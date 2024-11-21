CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 234 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

