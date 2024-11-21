CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

