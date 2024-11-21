CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $479,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 552.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 219.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LW opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

