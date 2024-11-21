CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 100,197 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

