CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,815,000 after buying an additional 478,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.26.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $963,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,565,887.24. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

