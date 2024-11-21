CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

