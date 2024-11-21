Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 428.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.87 and a 52-week high of $227.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

