Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. This represents a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.