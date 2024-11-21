Comparing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Castor Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 95.54% 13.09% 10.70% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.80% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $76.44 million 0.44 $38.64 million $3.35 1.03 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $447.31 million 2.30 $47.21 million $1.30 14.27

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.