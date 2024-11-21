Comparing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Tectonic Therapeutic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.40) -1.81 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.89) -7.48

Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -84.22% -44.97% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 5 1 3.17

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 433.60%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.09%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Sana Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company’s product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam’s proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

