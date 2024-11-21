Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 815,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Corteva by 16.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after buying an additional 141,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $188,578,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

