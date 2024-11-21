Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $370.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CW. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

NYSE:CW opened at $361.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

